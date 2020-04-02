UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Ram Navami

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami and asked people to observe social distancing while following the rituals, here on Thursday.

The chief minister took to Twitter and said," Greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ramnavami. The life, the character of Lord Ram is a model for all mankind. May the Lord bless us all with virtues like self-control, truth and modesty."

"Fast, penance and rituals inspire us to embrace virtues such as sacrifice, patience and truth. Today, on the ninth day of Navratri while following the rituals, we should observe social distancing and follow the lockdown," he added.

BJP National President JP Nadda also took to Twitter to extend wishes on the occasion and said, "I pray that the countrymen get the strength to deal with the crisis." (ANI)