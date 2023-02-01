UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Budget 2023 as 'welfare budget'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the General Budget 2023-24 as a 'welfare budget'.

The Uttar Pradesh CM congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking care of the interests of the society in the budget, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Through a tweet, the CM said that the Union Budget 2023-24 would pave the way for the prosperity of every section of society and lead the country to become an economic superpower.



The Chief Minister said that the Union Budget will help meet the hopes and expectations for the overall upliftment of the nation, including the villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women, and will undoubtedly prove to be a milestone in the direction of making India an economic superpower.

The General Budget 2023-24 has the resolution of the prosperity of 'New India', the vision of Antyodaya, and the aim of serving 130 crore countrymen, CM Yogi said, adding: "I welcome the all-inclusive and public-welfare oriented Union Budget 2023-24 for fulfilling the resolution of 'Developed India' presented during the Amrit Mahotsava".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included big incentives under the new income tax regime. (ANI)

