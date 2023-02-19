UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Legislative Digital Gallery at Vidhan Bhavan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Legislative Digital Gallery at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday.

During this, the Chief Minister observed the digital screen installed in the gallery, and then also learned about the legislative history of Uttar Pradesh through a short film.

In a short film it was seen that on January 8, 1887, the first meeting of the Council was held in Allahabad under the chairmanship of the Governor. In 1892, the powers of the Council were increased and in addition to the legislative functions, the members got the right to ask questions.



The first question in the legislative history of Uttar Pradesh was asked by Raja Rampal Singh on 6 December 1893. The number of council members was increased from 9 to 15. In 1909, by amending the Indian Council Act, the number of members was increased to 50. His tenure was reduced to 3 years.



Provision was made for indirect election for the members. He was also given the right to ask supplementary questions.



Apart from this, other information was also placed before the Chief Minister.

At the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that people will get to know the history of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature through this digital gallery in both Hindi and English languages.

"People will get to know the history of UP Legislature through this digital gallery in both Hindi and English languages. Guests will be able to read and understand this history," he said.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Pandey, BSP's Umashankar Singh, Jansatta Dal's Raghuraj Pratap Singh 'Raja Bhaiya', Nishad Party's Anil Tripathi and others were present. (ANI)

