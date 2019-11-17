UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates sugar mill in Pipraich

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the Pipraich Sugar Mill in Gorakhpur, which is a unit of Uttar Pradesh Sugar and Sugarcane Development Corporation Limited.

Speaking to the public, Adityanath said: "The previous governments did not think about the farmers and the public and used to sell and then close the sugar mills. However, ever since the BJP government came in 2014, we have been solely focused on re-starting the closed mills and launching new ones to increase employment and the welfare of the farmers."

"The mills, which previously produced around 8,000 quintals of sugar, will now produce more than 50,000 quintals of sugar every day," he added.

Adityanath also stated that a 27 MW core generation plant will also be constructed which can provide electricity to the mill, and further provide an increased revenue of Rs 30 crores to the mill.

"We are very grateful to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity. I had the privilege of inaugurating the Ramala sugar Mill in Baghpat last month, and today I have the opportunity to inaugurate the Pipraich mill," he said.

Speaking on how the sugar mill will impact the public, Adityanath said that this newly introduced sugar mill will create more employment among the youth, and provide dues to the farmers on time and that this would increase overall development of the state. (ANI)

