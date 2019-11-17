Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to the public in Gorakhpur on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to the public in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates sugar mill in Pipraich

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:08 IST

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the Pipraich Sugar Mill in Gorakhpur, which is a unit of Uttar Pradesh Sugar and Sugarcane Development Corporation Limited.
Speaking to the public, Adityanath said: "The previous governments did not think about the farmers and the public and used to sell and then close the sugar mills. However, ever since the BJP government came in 2014, we have been solely focused on re-starting the closed mills and launching new ones to increase employment and the welfare of the farmers."
"The mills, which previously produced around 8,000 quintals of sugar, will now produce more than 50,000 quintals of sugar every day," he added.
Adityanath also stated that a 27 MW core generation plant will also be constructed which can provide electricity to the mill, and further provide an increased revenue of Rs 30 crores to the mill.
"We are very grateful to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity. I had the privilege of inaugurating the Ramala sugar Mill in Baghpat last month, and today I have the opportunity to inaugurate the Pipraich mill," he said.
Speaking on how the sugar mill will impact the public, Adityanath said that this newly introduced sugar mill will create more employment among the youth, and provide dues to the farmers on time and that this would increase overall development of the state. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:18 IST

UP: Police nab 143 criminals in 12 hours in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday nabbed 143 criminals in 12 hours, as a part of an operation conducted on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:13 IST

Justice S Abdul Nazeer, family get 'Z' category security cover...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Central government has decided to provide 'Z' category security cover to Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Supreme Court bench which pronounced the Ayodhya verdict, and his family members in view of the threat from the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:57 IST

Pune: Sanitation worker spreads awareness about cleanliness by...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A sanitation worker working in the Pune Municipal Corporation has become famous for his unique initiative where he makes people aware about cleanliness through singing songs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:56 IST

Sena supporters raise slogans against Fadnavis at Bal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena workers raised slogans against former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who was leaving Shivaji Park here after paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:45 IST

Will file review petition against SC verdict on Ayodhya, will...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue, while declining to accept the five acres of land.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:35 IST

BJP Parliamentary Executive meeting held in Parliament building

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee meeting concluded on Sunday at Parliament library building a day before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:18 IST

Bihar: Man declared dead in mob lynching returns home

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Krishna Manjhi, who was declared dead in a mob lynching case reported in August this year, has returned to his home around a week back.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:15 IST

It is our right to file review petition: Maulana Arshad Madani...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): After attending the meeting of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over Ayodhya verdict on Sunday, Maulana Arshad Madani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute should be fil

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:05 IST

Winter Session of Parliament: At all-party meet, PM Modi calls...

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of Winter Session of Parliament from tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended all-party leaders meeting here where he said that the government would work together with all parties in a constructive manner and take up all pe

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:59 IST

Cong not even called to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra: Kharge

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari saying Congress was not even called to stake claim to form the government and Shiv Sena and NCP were not given enough time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:48 IST

Passenger trains between Banihal and Baramulla to begin from Nov 18

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running 3 pairs of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal starting November 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:42 IST

Shiv Sena MPs allotted seats on opposition side in Parliament:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI):Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that Shiv Sena MPs are being allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses of Parliament as its minister has resigned and the party is "working out" alliance with the Congress and NCP to form a gov

Read More
iocl