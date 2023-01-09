UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Tent City, takes stock of conditions at night shelters

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Varanasi inspected the 'Tent City' on Sunday. The CM also made a surprise inspection of the Town Hall night shelter and distributed food and blankets to the destitute.

Chief Minister Yogi visited Ravidas Park and paid tribute to Sant Ravidas by garlanding him. After this, he reached the Tent City being built on sand on the other side of the Ganga by cruise from Ravidas Ghat and watched a presentation on it.



Later, Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple amid a chant of 'Har Har Mahadev'.

CM made a surprise inspection of the night shelter at Town Hall set up by the Municipal Corporation to take stock of the arrangements there and distributed food and blankets to the needy. He also enquired about the well-being of the people living there. The people who took shelter in the night shelter expressed satisfaction with the arrangement.

Directing the officers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one should sleep in the open in the cold. Proper arrangement of bed blankets etc. should be made in the night shelters. Along with this, he also directed officers to pay special attention to toilets and cleanliness and ensure no shortage of any kind. (ANI)

