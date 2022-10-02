UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow.

Yogi took Twitter and said, "Humble tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji on his holy birth anniversary. He had made an invaluable contribution to the independence of the country by uniting the people in the thread of unity. He is a great inspiration to the countrymen."

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi encouraged people to purchase Khadi products.

"People must wear at least one Khadi product. To make a self-reliant India, we have to make 'one district- one product' successful in UP," he said.

Before paying homage to Gandhi, Yogi also attended a function where some of the favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi, such as 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye', were sung by a group of artists.



On this occasion, Yogi also announced Mother Bhoomi Yojana which will be launched today.



"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Mother Bhoomi Yojana' dedicated to 'creation and reverence' will be launched today. This epoch-making scheme will give us an opportunity to pay tribute to our ancestors along with the development of our village. All of you must participate in this 'virtuous work'," Yogi said in another tweet.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is globally observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

CM Yogi also paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister of the country Lal Bahadur Shastri whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.



"A humble tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary, a man of purity, simplicity, simplicity and conscientiousness in personal and political life, the announcer of energetic chants like 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan'. His sacrificial life is a role model for Indian politics," Yogi tweeted.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. (ANI)

