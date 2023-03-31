UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan ritual in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday performed 'Kanya Pujan' and offered prayers to 'Matri Shakti' by washing the feet of girls in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

On the occasion, Chief Minister worshipped nine girls, symbolising nine manifestations of the goddess Durga. As part of the ritual, girls were made to stand on a metallic plate as Chief Minister Yogi washed their feet, applied tilak on their foreheads, and performed their 'Aarti' amid chanting of mantras.

The Chief Minister also served food to the girls and gave them 'Dakshina' (donations) and gifts while seeking their blessings during the Kanya Pujan program organized in the Anna Kshetra (Naveen Bhandara Bhawan) of Gorakhnath Temple. Following the tradition, the Chief Minister also performed Batuk Puja. Batuks are manifestation of Kal Bhairav.



After worshipping the nine girls, he also performed 'aarti' of about three hundred maiden girls and 'batuks present there. Yogi Kamal Nath, the head priest of the temple, applied 'Tilak' to all. Along with 'chunri' and 'gamchha', everyone was also provided 'Dakshina'. After puja, he served these girls fresh food cooked in the temple kitchen with his hands. Apart from the girls, the 'Batuks' who arrived in large numbers were also fed and given gifts and 'Dakshina'.

Before this, CM Yogi offered prayers to Maa Siddhidatri in the Shaktipeeth of the temple.

Before performing 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of Ram Navami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to about 300 people at the Janata Darshan programme held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium in Gorakhnath Temple.

While addressing the gathering at Janta Darshan, CM Yogi said, "Those having housing issues would receive housing. Any village or locality that has connectivity issues would get roads repaired and constructed there as per the need be. Electricity bills that have not yet been paid would no longer be a burden because after being revised, the option of payments in instalments would be available".

The CM assured everyone present at the Janata Darshan that the priority of his government is to find solutions to the problems faced by the public in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)


