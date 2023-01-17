UP CM Yogi Adityanath praises state team for winning first prize in National Youth Fest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the team of Uttar Pradesh for securing first place in the folk song category at the 26th National Youth Festival-2023 being held in Karnataka's Hubli.

"The energetic and talented young friends of Uttar Pradesh have brought our folk culture to the national stage by securing first place in the folk song category at the 26th National Youth Festival-2023 held in Hubli, Karnataka. Hearty congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh team!" Yogi Adityanath said in his message to the team representing his state at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubli on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions.



The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. He held a roadshow with people thronging the roads, waving at him and showering flowers on his cavalcade.

"Two messages of Swami Vivekananda that should be a part of every youth's life in this rapidly changing world of today. These two messages are- institutions and innovation," PM Modi had said while addressing the gathering.

The theme of the festival was 'Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat', bringing diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and uniting the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The 26th National Youth Festival was organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Karnataka government from January 12 to 16.

Various topics related to innovation, climate change, health and peace were discussed during the festival. Apart from this, a special Yogathon was also organized. (ANI)

