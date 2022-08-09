UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives bomb threat, probe underway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat, informed officials on Monday.
The death threat was received as a message on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp on August 2.
The threat immediately caused a stir as officials geared up immediately.
The message threatened to bomb the chief minister within 3 days.
The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.
A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2022 07:36 IST
