UP: CM Yogi congratulates party workers on BJP's 44rd Foundation Day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated party workers in the state and across the nation on the occasion of the 44th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the nationalist workers on the 44th Foundation Day of the BJP! Under the successful leadership of National President JP Nadda ji, we are all committed to the upliftment of every person standing in the last rung of society by making 'Seva Hi Sangathan' a reality."

On this occasion, CM Yogi also participated in the program organized at BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow. Both Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and all the party workers were also present with him.

Extending his greetings on the 44th Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hauman to fight corruption and maintaining law and order, stated a release.

While virtually interacting with the party workers, Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a "Can Do" attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success."

On this occasion, BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted the party flag at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

"BJP is a political party but it is working for the welfare of the whole nation today. Under PM Modi's leadership, the party has made groundbreaking achievements. We got the inspiration from Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under PM Modi's leadership," Nadda said.

According to sources, the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign starting from April 6 (today) till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14.

Nadda has also written a letter to all state presidents and party leaders to participate actively in social harmony week. Apart from issuing the letter, Nadda has also discussed the outline of the programs that will be run during this period by video conferencing with all the state presidents. (ANI)