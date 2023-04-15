UP CM Yogi directs officials to provide building to Cyber Crime department

Lucknow [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting of the cyber wing of the State Police and directed to prepare a blueprint to fill the vacant posts of the wing.

Along with this, the Cybercrime Department is all set to get its own administrative building.

After having its own administrative building, cases related to cybercrime and their investigation proceedings will be better monitored.

In the recently held meeting with officials of the cyber wing, the Chief Minister was informed that in the year 2020, 11770 cases of cybercrime were registered, while in the year 2022, about 7,000 cases were registered.

In the year 2023, till March only 1500 cases have been registered. On this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the zero-tolerance policy, the department should prepare a blueprint of the resources needed to curb cyber crime up to 100 per cent, so that the action can be expedited.



"In such a situation, work will be done to fulfil the requirements such as having an administrative building to curb cybercrime. Along with this, vacant posts will be filled and work will be done for vehicles, state-of-the-art equipment related to cybercrime, an advanced cyber forensic lab at the headquarters level, an introductory cyber forensic lab at regional cyber crime stations, and the establishment of cyber crime stations in each district," CM directed.

CM Yogi also instructed the officers to prepare all the details and hand them over to the government. He assured the department that soon all their needs would be met.

In the review meeting, officials informed CM Yogi that at present about 373 posts are vacant in the wing, ranging from Additional Superintendent of Police to Computer Operator.

It was informed in the meeting that 3 posts of Additional Superintendent of Police, 7 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 75 posts of Inspector, 75 posts of Sub-Inspector, 23 posts of head constable, 128 posts of constable, 23 posts of constable driver, 7 posts of follower and 32 posts of computer operator are vacant in the department.

On this, CM Yogi has instructed the officials to prepare details for all the posts and hand them over to the government as soon as possible so that the recruitment process for these posts can be started. (ANI)

