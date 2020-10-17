UP CM Yogi expresses grief over the death of people in Pilibhit road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences regarding the tragic deaths of seven people in a road accident in Pilibhit district on Saturday.

A press statement from the state government in Hindi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed his profound grief over the death of some persons in a road accident in Pilibhit district early this morning."

In a message, the Chief Minister has prayed that the departed souls may rest in peace. He has also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.



The Chief Minister has directed the district administration of Pilibhit to ensure proper treatment of those who got injured in the accident

Seven people lost their lives and over 30 were injured as a bus and a car collided in the Puranpur area, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash on Saturday.

"The bus was coming to Pilibhit from Lucknow, and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur. The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people in the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident," SP Jai Prakash told reporters in Pilibhit. (ANI)

