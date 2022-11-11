UP: CM Yogi inaugurates painting exhibition based on PM Modi's life

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an eight-day painting exhibition inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi on Friday, said the government officials.

The show features 55 paintings created by Dubai resident Akbar Khan who was inspired by PM Modi's personality. The exhibition will cascade the paintings between November 11 and 17.

As per the officials, during the inauguration, Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were also present.



"The paintings trace the Prime Minister's journey from a tea vendor in Gujarat in his early years to a world leader, taking drastic measures including the GST, note ban, and surgical strike," read an official statement.

Furthermore, the exhibition also portrays PM Modi's successes and struggles. The goal of the exhibition is to familiarise the youth with Prime Minister Modi's resolve to transform India into a "Vishwa Guru."

The dignitaries who attended the exhibition's opening, included UP Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, and Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal. (ANI)

