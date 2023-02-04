UP: CM Yogi inaugurates VFX Global Visa Application Center in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi on Saturday inaugurated the VFS Global Visa Application Center in Lucknow.

During the inauguration, the MLA of Sarojini Nagar Assembly Dr Rajeshwar Singh was also present.



As per officials, this VFX Visa Application Center is meant for conveninence of people applying for a visa.

This Visa Application Centre will start accepting visa applications from countries including Austria, Czech Republic, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Germany from February 9.

"With the opening of this centre, people will not have to go to Delhi for a visa," they said. (ANI)

