UP CM Yogi instructs Animal Husbandry Dept to improve condition of cow shelters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): To ensure proper protection and maintenance of cows, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the Department of Animal Husbandry to improve the condition of the cow protection shelters on priority.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the Chief Minister, the cow protection shelters in the state will have complete arrangements for fodder, water, security and cleanliness and hygiene of the cattle.

Owing to the sustained efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government, arrangements have been made for the protection of cows in the cow shelters ('Gaushalas') in all the urban bodies of the state. Moreover, farmers are also being encouraged to take proper care of destitute cows.



To protect animals from the winter chill, CM Yogi has given clear instructions to the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure the availability of medicines and other means of treatment.

Instructions have also been given to complete cow shelters (gaushalas) by January 31, 2023, for them to be functional by March 31, 2023. The concerned data will be updated on a regular basis on the Gau Aashray portal.

In the districts where District Project Monitoring Unit has not been established, instructions have been given to do so immediately, in addition to making efforts to make gaushalas self-dependent.

It is noteworthy that there are 11,13,035 destitute cattle in Uttar Pradesh. Of these, there are 9,05,893 are in protection. Cow shelters have been built in 49 districts of the state. (ANI)

