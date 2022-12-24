UP: CM Yogi to inaugurate Facade Lighting at Lok Bhavan on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has planned to observe the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a grand manner with a series of events and programmes being planned across the state on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 'Dynamic Facade Lighting' at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee - the pioneer of 'good governance'.

The entire Lok Bhavan complex will reverberate with the powerful speech of 'Kavivar Atal'. At the same time, many dignitaries including the CM and the Deputy CM will pay tribute to the former PM.

Being held in memory of the illustrious personality and work of the Bharat Ratna awardee, the event will also feature a special programme of rendition of Atal's poetry in the melodious voices of Hariharan and Jagjit Singh. More than 250 children have also been invited to the programme.

CM Yogi started dynamic facade lighting at Vidhan Bhavan in August this year, and since then this building has become the centre of attraction for people in the state capital.



Many people continue to come to see the beauty of the latest makeover of 'Vidhan Bhavan' building.

While addressing the programme at Vidhan Bhavan, Yogi said, "Soon Lok Bhavan would also be equipped with facade lighting. Preparations for decorating Lok Bhavan with dynamic facade lighting are almost complete."

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 25 feet tall statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the Lok Bhavan premises.

According to official sources, every day after its formal inauguration by the CM, this special building will be seen in a new colour.

Apart from normal days, on special occasions like Women's Day, Farmer's Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, theme-based lighting will highlight the building and make it look more attractive.

"This will become a tourist attraction," they said. (ANI)

