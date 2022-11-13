UP CM Yogi's official Twitter handle crosses 8 million followers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter handle has crossed 8 million followers, becoming the second office in terms of the number of followers after the Prime Minister's Office to do so, according to a statement on Saturday.

"In yet another achievement for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the CM's official Twitter handle @myogioffice has crossed the 8 million followers mark. The Twitter account of Yogi Adityanath's office is second in terms of number of followers after the PMO. Besides, CM Yogi's other Twitter handle @myogiadityanath has more than 2.25 crore followers," the statement said.

The statement further said that the Chief Minister overtook former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (2.2 crore) in terms of number of followers on the microblogging site.



"Chief opposition leader in Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav (1.76 crore) is already far behind CM Yogi's personal Twitter account on all social media platforms including Twitter. The number of followers of Yogi Adityanath on Twitter is more than four times of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (51 lakh) and more than 7 times of Mayawati (29 lakh)," the statement said.

Comparing Yogi's number of Twitter followers with that of those of the opposition leaders, the statement said, "Yogi Adityanath is seven times ahead of Sharad Pawar (27 lakhs) and three times ahead of Mamata Banerjee (70 lakhs). Yogi has about 15 times more followers than Uddhav Thackeray (15 lakhs) and is 5 times ahead of Ashok Gehlot (43 lakhs).

Apart from Twitter, Yogi Adityanath has more than 73 lakh followers on Facebook while myogi_adityanath has more than 37 lakh followers on Instagram. CM Yogi had posted 3,157 from this account till Saturday afternoon.

"Yogi Adityanath's office account on Twitter is the second largest after Prime Minister Modi's office account. The office accounts of other chief ministers are nowhere in the competition. PM Modi's office account @PMOIndia has more than 5.14 crore followers. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's office account has only 5 lakh followers, while Odisha CM's office has only 13 lakh followers. CMO Telangana has 14 lakh, CMO Tamil Nadu has 18 lakh, CMO Rajasthan has 19 lakh and CMO Andhra Pradesh has about 9.5 lakh followers. In BJP-ruled states, CMO Gujarat has 10 lakh followers and CMO Maharashtra has 37 lakh followers," the statement said. (ANI)

