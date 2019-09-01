UP: College vice-principal held for allegedly spreading child-abduction rumours

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The vice-principal of a government Inter-College here was arrested by the police for allegedly spreading child-abduction rumours.

According to police, Rupesh Kumar was the vice-principal of Swarachna Inter-College, Sitapur.

"There is a school right next to Swarachna Inter-College. Kumar informed the principal of that school that two students from his school went missing soon after the school got over," said Madhuban Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

"School Principal tried to investigate the matter and contact the guardians. After contacting them, it was discovered that no student was missing from the school," added Singh.

"These rumours were quickly spread in the entire district. Police have taken stern action against him. A case has been registered against Kumar under the relevant section of IPC. Police are taking action against the people, who are spreading child-lifting rumours," said Singh. (ANI)

