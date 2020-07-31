UP conducts average 97,516 COVID-19 tests in last three days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): With COVID-19 tests in full swing in Uttar Pradesh, the state has averaged 97,516 testings in last three days, said Alok Kumar, Secretary to Uttar Pradesh CM here on Friday.

"UP govt registered a new high of 115,618 in COVID-19 testing. Last three days average 97,516. Along with this, we traced maximum infection in a day 4,453. Our priority remains to minimise the deaths due to COVID-19, cumulative CFR goes down below 2.0" Alok Kumar tweeted on Friday.

Out of the total 81,039 cases so far, the state currently has 32,649 active cases. As many as 46,803 have been cured. The state also saw 1,587 death till now.

Across the country, there are 1,638,870 cases till now, out of it 5,45,318 are active cases. While 1,057,805 have recovered till now, as many as 35,747 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

