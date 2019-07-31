UP Cong district headquarters to observe one-day fast tomorrow demanding BJP to sack Kuldeep Sengar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): All Congress district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh will observe a one-day fast between 11 am and 5 pm on Wednesday demanding BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in Unnao rape case, to be expelled from the party.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday informed in a letter that the decision has been taken at the directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"At directions of All India Congress Committee, all the district headquarters to observe one-day fast between 11 am and 5 pm tomorrow demanding that MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in Unnao rape case, be expelled from BJP, among other demands," it read.

The Congress also demanded that arrangements for best treatment should be made for the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor.

It added that immediate financial assistance should be given to the family of the Unnao rape survivor.

"The arrangements should be made for the best treatment of the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor, her family be given immediate financial assistance and her uncle be released on one-month parole from jail so that he can look after the family," the letter reads.

The accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer.

While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, the rape survivor and her lawyer were grievously injured.

The state police have already registered a murder case against Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

Sengar, the prime accused in the rape case of the girl, is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

After the accident, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are currently being treated at a Lucknow hospital, and their condition is said to be critical. (ANI)

