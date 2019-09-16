UP: Cong holds protest against CM Yogi, demands rollback of power tariff hike

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress party on Monday protested in Kanpur against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the government to roll back hikes in power tariffs and petrol-diesel prices.

Congress party workers were seen protesting and raising black flags at the Chief Minister who is currently on a visit to the city. The workers were later detained by the police.

Congress leader Hariprasad Agnihotri who was present at the protest, stated: "The hike in Power tariffs and increase in the prices of petrol and diesel have broken the back of the common man."

"Today, on his visit to Kanpur, we are protesting against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. We are showing them black flags and we demand that in the interest of the public, the government should roll back hikes in power tariffs and the rise in petrol and diesel prices," Agnihotri added.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission had approved up to 12 per cent hike in power tariff in various categories of power consumers. (ANI)

