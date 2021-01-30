UP Congress chief visits Ghazipur border to support protesting farmers

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday reached Ghazipur border to support the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Lallu demanded the government to repeal the agriculture laws.

"I visited the Ghazipur border to support the farmers in their protest demanding the repeal of three black agricultural laws," he tweeted.



Farmers along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait have protested at the Ghazipur border even after the Ghaziabad District Administration had ordered them to vacate the area.

Earlier, Delhi Police had issued a notice to Tikait asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26.

The police administration has tightened the security at the Ghazipur border to ensure that no unwanted or rowdy element enters into the farmers' protest site and create disturbances, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Friday.

The Ghaziabad District Administration had on Thursday ordered anti-farm laws protestors at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area.

However, protesting farmers have said that they will go back to their homes only if their demands are met. (ANI)

