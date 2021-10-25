UP Congress leaders Rajesh Pati Tripathi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi join TMC

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress here.

Both leaders joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, in August, former Congress Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev had joined TMC. (ANI)