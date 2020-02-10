UP Congress to hold 4 rallies under Kisan Janajagaran Abhiyan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Congress announced on Monday that they will be organising four big rallies under Kisan Janajagaran Abhiyan.

The state Congress spokesperson has said that the public awareness campaign will run for 40 days wherein four rallies will be held.

The first rally will be held in Basti district on February 23, the spokesperson added.

It is speculated that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend all the four rallies. (ANI)

