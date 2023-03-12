UP: Council schools to be upgraded with Rs 1000 crores under Abhyudaya Composite Schools

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prioritising quality education and skill development of children in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday announced of making a provision of whopping Rs 2000 crores in the recently presented budget 2023-24.

A total of Rs 1000 crores will be spent on developing every development block (a total of 880 primary and upper primary schools) run under Basic Education Department will be developed under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools, an official statement said.

It said that the government's intention is to develop about 4000 (4-5 in each development block) Abhyudaya Composite Schools in the next 3 years. For this, the Basic Education Department has prepared an action plan, on which further action is being taken.

By upgrading these schools from pre-primary to classes 8, the state government is not only trying to provide quality education to every student, but also aims to equip schools with all the facilities to develop students' skills.

According to Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, under this provision made in the budget, through the Basic Education Department, a composite school will be transparently selected from each development block in view of the availability of space, practicality and maximum social benefit from each rural development block, the statement said.



According to officials, these schools will be upgraded as per the prescribed standards and will be given the status of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School.

A provision has been made to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in each composite school at an amount of about Rs 1.42 crore. In this way, in the first phase, about 704 council schools will be upgraded as Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School from the budget of Rs 1,000 crore allocated for the Basic Education Department.

Under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School, the council composite schools already running will be upgraded with modern facilities on the basis of graded learning concept. These schools will be specially encouraged for inclusive and skill development of children as per the National Education Policy-2020. After the upgradation of these schools, arrangement of separate classrooms per class will be ensured from pre-primary to class-8.

Each school will be developed with a capacity of about 450 students. The all-round intellectual development of the students studying in these schools will be prepared for high quality education and better educational environment, where the water and sanitation related infrastructure facilities will also be upgraded while strengthening all the facilities and classrooms already built, they said.

Officials said that Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School will be equipped with the following facilities like Abhyudaya Block consisting of 5 rooms, where there will be dedicated and rich child friendly furniture library for reading books together. Computer lab with facility of language lab, Modular Composite Laboratory for Robotics Learning, Science and Mathematics subjects. It also consists of smart classes with interactive display boards and virtual connectivity for digital learning.

It will also consists of Bal Vatika, Nutrition Garden, Wi-Fi & Online CCTV Surveillance, Modern fire safety equipment and other necessary facilities, they added. (ANI)

