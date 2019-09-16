The coupling of a goods train broke at Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Photo/ANI
UP: Coupling of goods train breaks at Kanpur Central, services resume

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:59 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The services of a good train were delayed by 10 minutes after the coupling broke near Gate no. 82 of Kanpur Central railway station here on Monday morning.
"The goods train was delayed by 10 minutes as the coupling broke. But it was fixed within a couple of minutes and the service resumed," said a guard on the station.
The goods train was on its way to Ghaziabad from Allahabad when the incident occurred. (ANI)

