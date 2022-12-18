UP court jails man for 25 years for rape of 6-year-old girl

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli convicted a man of raping a six-year-old girl and awarded the convict 25 years' imprisonment in a five-year-old case.



Special judge (POCSO) Rajendra Prasad on Friday convicted Jitendra, a resident of Ghazipur district, of raping a minor girl and awarded him 25 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. "The convict will undergo additional imprisonment of two years for the default of payment of fine," the court said.

The case pertains to February 22, 2017. On behalf of the prosecution, special advocates Shamsher Bahadur Singh, Avdhesh Narayana Singh and Ramakant Upadhyay said that the victim's mother, a resident of a village under Chakia Police Station, alleged that on the day of the incident, around 4:00 pm, Jitendra, a known to the family, stayed in their house raped her then six-year-old daughter while she (mother) had gone to neighbour's house.

"On reaching home late at night around 1:00, she (mother) found that her daughter was missing and after searching her for hours, she found her daughter sobbing heavily near a field, which was around 150 metres away from the house," counsel quoted the victim's mother as saying. (ANI)

