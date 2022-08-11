UP Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in Noida assault case

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): A court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Shrikant Tyagi, accused of threatening a woman in a Noida housing society.

Tyagi was recently seen in a viral video, threatening and misbehaving with a woman inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society, Sector 93, and was on the run ever since.

Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday from near Noida. He was arrested by police near Meerut.

Tyagi, who had claimed to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's ) Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

The Court has also fixed August 16 as the date on which it would hear another matter registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) on August 16. The court will also hear the matter related to six other people linked to Tyagi's case on the same day.

Earlier, speaking to media persons while being taken from the court, Tyagi said the woman whom he assaulted was like his sister and claimed that the incident was political, adding that it was done to politically decimate him.



"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi while being taken from the court.

Earlier, the Noida Police said that Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which was allegedly given by Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya, the police had claimed.

CP Alok Singh said that the video of the said incident occurred on August 5, 2022, and came to light through the social media monitoring team. However, the matter was not reported to the police by the victim. The victim was contacted by the police. Then a case was lodged and a search for the accused was started.

Initially, eight teams were constituted to apprehend Shrikant Tyagi. But he could not be traced as he was changing his locations and mobile devices. A massive team effort was launched. The number of teams was increased to 12. He was continuously being chased, the police said.

Tyagi was constantly changing his locations and mobile devices. He went to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

After a massive search operation, Tyagi was arrested along with the people harbouring him during these 3-4 days. While talking about the reason behind the dispute, the Commissioner of Police said that the dispute was related to the use of the common area in society, which started three years back in 2019.

Police have recovered five vehicles used by Shrikant Tyagi including two Fortuners, two Safaris and one Honda Civic. The police said that his driver got a painted state emblem on the number plate of his car to show influence. (ANI)

