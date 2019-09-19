UP: Criminal carrying bounty arrested in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on head was nabbed after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday.

The police teams were inspecting an area when the criminal tried to escape away in his car after seeing them.

"When police followed his car he started firing. In the encounter, he sustained a bullet injury on his leg," Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal told media reporters.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to the hospital by the police for medical aid.

The accused has been identified as Usman against whom various charges of robbery and kidnapping were filed in the past.

The police has also seized his mobile phone and car. "The car was used for loot this year. We are trying to develop a link to establish under whose name the car was registered," Mittal said. (ANI)

