UP: Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward worth Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Team in Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area on Sunday.

The criminal has been identified as Sachin Pandey from Azamgarh.

"The encounter took place in front of a college in Vibhuti Khand area. Pandey was a sharpshooter and he came to Lucknow for a contract killing. Pandey was booked under several cases of murder, robbery and extortion," said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF.

"Pandey used to kill people on a contract basis in several areas across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. An illicit weapon has also been recovered from his possession," he added. (ANI)

