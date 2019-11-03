Uttar Pradesh STF team on the site of encounter (Photo/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh STF team on the site of encounter (Photo/ANI)

UP: Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:46 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward worth Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Team in Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area on Sunday.
The criminal has been identified as Sachin Pandey from Azamgarh.
"The encounter took place in front of a college in Vibhuti Khand area. Pandey was a sharpshooter and he came to Lucknow for a contract killing. Pandey was booked under several cases of murder, robbery and extortion," said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF.
"Pandey used to kill people on a contract basis in several areas across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. An illicit weapon has also been recovered from his possession," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Kerala: Awareness campaign conducted on sewerage treatment plant

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Cochin Smart Mission Limited and Kochi Municipal Corporation jointly conducted an awareness campaign on the project, "Construction of Vaccum Sewer Network and Sewerage Treatment Plant."

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Telangana: Biodiversity flyover to open for citizens on Monday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Biodiversity junction flyover will be opened to the citizens on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Tis Hazari Court clash: BCI urges advocates to not boycott...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): After the Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered judicial probe into the clashes which broke out a day before between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court complex here, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to all advocates to return to their work and not to boycot

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:10 IST

Delhi: Air pollution levels remain hazardous despite mild rain

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite the mild spell of rain on Sunday morning, Delhiites received no respite from the severe pollution levels in the city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:08 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena tries to reach out to NCP, Sanjay Raut...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dropped a text message to him while he was in a meeting with the party leaders here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:06 IST

Health advisory issued for Delhiites, says 'stay indoors, wear masks'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) on Sunday released health advisory to the public for protection from air pollution, which has reached to severe level in Delhi and may result in "morbidity" among the exposed people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:51 IST

J-K: Police bust terrorist hideout in Sopore, recover...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Police have busted an alleged terrorist hideout in the Brath area of the district here, Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Tis Hazari Court clash: HC asks police not to take any coercive...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with Saturday's clash betw

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:46 IST

Already approved Rs 10,000 crore for farmers affected by rains: Fadnavis

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:44 IST

Uddhav Thackeray demands Rs 25k per hectare to farmers as...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After meeting with farmers who have suffered losses following incessant rains in Aurangabad district, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare from the government to help them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Hyderabad: AYUSH Minister Inaugurates National Research...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday inaugurated the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD) here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:35 IST

Congress workers stage protests over alleged video of Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest here after a purported video went viral showing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa admitting to having played a role in bringing down the JDS-Congress government by getting the coalition MLAs to resign.

Read More
iocl