Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A criminal carrying bounty of Rs 75,000 was killed in an encounter with police here on late Saturday night.
"He was a wanted criminal and had killed two people of a family. It is believed that he had come to murder the witness. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 75,000. We were able to corner him in the village after a team reached here on a tip-off," Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahani told reporters here.
"In an attempt to flee he fired at the police team. A bullet hit police official's bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, police fired at him and he sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to it," he said.
The police have also recovered country-made weapons from his possession.
SSP Sahani said Sanjeev was also involved in a bank robbery in Baghpat and added that the police is doing combing to nab his companions. (ANI)
UP: Criminal killed in encounter with police in Meerut
ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:51 IST
