UP: Criminal with Rs 10,000 bounty surrenders

Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A criminal, with Rs 10,000 bounty, surrendered before Bulandshahar City Police on Friday.

With the police action increasing, fear has gripped criminals in Uttar Pradesh. The criminal named Anil left the police personnel stunned as he entered the police station with a wooden plank in his hand with "I'm surrendering because of the fear of police" written on it.

The Bulandshahar Police had been making several attempts to catch Anil, who has several cases registered against him. The surrender, according to Bulandshahar Police, is a result of increased police action.

The police criminal face-off has increased in the state with the number of deaths due to police encounters also on a rise. (ANI)

