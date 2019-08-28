UP criminal with Rs 2 lakh bounty held in Gurugram

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a dreaded criminal who had allegedly opened fire on a van carrying undertrial prisoners and killed two policemen here last month.

Dharmpal was absconding since he opened fire on the van with 24 under-trial prisoners en route to Moradabad jail on July 17.

He was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his head and was arrested from Gurugram on Tuesday.

The police killed two of his associates, including Mohammed Shakeel, who were in the van and had escaped in the attack.

Shakeel, who had a bounty of 2.5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter near Molanpur jungle on August 11. (ANI)

