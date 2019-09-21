UP: Crocodile rescued from Naya Ganj area in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Police on Saturday said a crocodile was rescued from a residential area in Naya Ganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The rescue operation took place on September 20.

Inspector, Yavendra Singh told ANI, "As we received the information about a crocodile in a residential area, a team of police immediately reached the spot. We were able to rescue the crocodile and later we gave it to the forest officials."

"The forest officials have released the reptile into the river," he added.

In the month of August, similar incidents had occurred in Karnataka and Gujarat. (ANI)