UP: Czechoslovakian national serving Kanwariyas in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A Czechoslovakian national is offering food to Kanwariyas, the annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees in a camp organised by his father-in-law in Meerut.

Ivana Allen is the daughter-in-law of Deepak Allen, who is the Trustee of Meerut Rasoi and has been organising camps for Kanwariyas for last 39 years. She speaks Hindi well and has been following Indian culture and tradition after her marriage.

Ivana met Mohit Allen in Czechoslovakia and both got married later.

"I was married Mohit Allen in January 2011. I have been to various countries. There are good people in India. I like doing service to people," Allen told ANI.

She said that India should focus on improving the literacy rate.

Deepak said that his daughter-in-law along with her 5-year-old girl is doing service of the Shiva devotees. "Ivana knows the culture of Meerut," he said. (ANI)

