UP: Dalit man shot dead in Shahjahanpur, two arrested

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): A Dalit man was shot dead in Jalalabad of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, while four were seriously injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute on Wednesday, police said.



According to Superintendent of Police S Anand, the incident took place in Kasari village and two men Devender and Abhishek, have been arrested.

One gun has been seized from the accused and a team has been formed for the arrest of one accused who is absconding.

"Police have been deployed in the area to ensure that no more violence takes place. I am ensuring that the victims get the amount that is due to them," Anand said. (ANI)

