UP: Denied ambulance, patient reaches hospital in cart

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): A woman patient was carried to district Shamli's hospital on a cart on Friday after she was allegedly denied an ambulance.

"The incident had not come to my knowledge but 108 Ambulance is used to bring patients to hospital and two stretchers are right outside the hospital to bring in emergency patients. It will be investigated. Then action will be taken," Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar told reporters here.

The woman's family alleged that they did not get an ambulance from the hospital.

"She has a wound. I called the hospital for an ambulance, they told me there is no one at the hospital. Doctors made me go from one room to another and asked me to take her to Meerut," said Rahul Kumar, a relative of the woman. (ANI)

