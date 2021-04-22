UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and his wife test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in home isolation.

"I and my wife have tested positive for COVID-19. As per the advice of the doctors, we are in home isolation and are following all their directions. I urge that people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus and follow the COVID-19 guidelines properly," Sharma tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday evening.

On April 14, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for coronavirus.



"I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms. The report is positive and I am in self-isolation and following all medical instructions. I am doing my work virtually. All the functions of the state government are running normally. Whoever came in my contact, please get their COVID test done," Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi.

In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, a weekend lockdown has been imposed, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday.

Awasthi also said that night curfew will remain imposed in all districts and only essential services would be allowed. (ANI)

