UP Deputy CM inaugurates State Film Commission office in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The State Film Commission office was inaugurated on Sunday here in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K P Maurya.



UP Film Development Council Chairman Raju Srivastava was also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, the Maurya said that the state government hopes to work on building a new film city in Uttar Pradesh, bigger than that of Mumbai Film City.

"Through this office, we hope to work on building a new film city in Uttar Pradesh, bigger than even Mumbai Film City," said Maurya. (ANI)

