UP Deputy CM provides financial aid to Shanish Mani Mishra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): KP Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday provided financial aid of Rs 51,000 to Shanish Mani Mishra, a soft tennis player and recipient of Laxman Award.

This financial assistance has been provided as Maurya heard about Mishra selling his award due to financial distress.

"Through social media, I got to know that he was selling his award due to financial distress. I have heard his grievances," Maurya told ANI.

Mishra said that he usually works on a contractual basis and he was unable to renew his contract due to coronavirus-induced lockdown which caused a bit of financial distress for him.

"I'm a coach working on a contractual basis. My contract ended on March 25 but couldn't be renewed due to lockdown. I hope my contract will be renewed soon and I will get my 5 months salary," Mishra told ANI.

"Presently, I've no source of income. I urge the CM Yogi Adityanath to give me a government job," he added. (ANI)

