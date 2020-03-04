UP Deputy CM refutes allegations of Congress on horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday refuted allegations of Congress regarding horse-trading of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and said the BJP doesn't indulge in such politics.

"We believe in the democratic process and don't indulge in this kind of politics. BJP always thinks about the interests of people," Maurya told ANI.

"Congress leaders are themselves confused. While former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh is accusing BJP of giving Rs. 5 to 10 crore to Congress MLAs, his own party leader PL Punia is saying that we are offering Rs. 25 crore to each of them," he said.

The remarks came after allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel. (ANI)