Members of the Janadhikar Assosciation in Kanpur wore helmets to urge people to follow traffic rules on Monday. Photo/ANI
Members of the Janadhikar Assosciation in Kanpur wore helmets to urge people to follow traffic rules on Monday. Photo/ANI

UP: Devotees campaign with helmets to create traffic awareness during Ganesh Mahotsav

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:07 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A group of devotees celebrating Ganesh festival in Kanpur have decided to use the occasion for spreading the message of traffic awareness.
In the backdrop of new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 coming into force from September 1 onwards, members of the Janadhikar Association in Kanpur held a campaign on Monday to create awareness about traffic rules.
The members were seen wearing helmets and were carrying placards highlighting the importance of following traffic rules and driving safely.
Speaking to ANI Suresh Tripathi, chairman of the association said: "We want to give a message that people should not be afraid of the amended traffic penalties. They should drive safely and must keep their documents complete while driving."
"Our only request to the authorities here is that they should build good roads in the area. We face a lot of difficulties while travelling on these roads as they are badly damaged," he further said.
Another member of the association Vaibhav Mishra outlined that they were celebrating the Ganesh festival with an attempt to spread the message of following traffic rules as road safety was an important subject.
Many other participants of the campaign also emphasised on the need of developing better infrastructure in synchronisation with the increased fine.
"We are not against the challans but we should get the benefit of paying such a high price. The roads are badly damaged, the water quality is also bad. If we are paying a huge amount so they should give us better facilities," said Sudhir Tripathi.
Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and they were implemented in several states from September 1.
The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival had begun on September 2 and will be culminating with the 'Visarjan' of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the 10th day. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:21 IST

Allegations against Azam Khan political, will fight legal...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday batted in support of party colleague Azam Khan who is facing several cases and termed the allegations against the Rampur lawmaker as "political".

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:14 IST

WB: Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stable, a Woodlands Hospital bulletin said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:53 IST

India halfway through its 175 GW renewable energy goal: Javadekar

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the county has already achieved half of its 175 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy capacity target.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:26 IST

Time has come for the world to say good-bye to single-use...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the time has come for the world to say 'good-bye' to single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:08 IST

'To counter Pak at UNHRC, India must tell Art.370 was about...

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): India must highlight how Article 370 was about special discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir to win support at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Convention (UNHRC) that is scheduled to begin today, said former UN diplomat Mukul Sanwal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:02 IST

Jalpaiguri forest officers seize leopard skin, arrest one...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The officers of Belakoba forest range on Sunday night seized an 11-feet long leopard skin and arrested a Bhutanese national in connection with the case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:55 IST

Telangana: Youth Congress organises 'cycle yatra' to support...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Telangana Youth Congress on Monday organised a cycle rally in Hyderabad to extend their support to the National Youth Congress secretary Santosh Kolkunda who is on a cycle journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:46 IST

CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami shifted to Delhi AIIMS from Srinagar

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under house arrest in Srinagar for over a month, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:36 IST

JNU sedition case: SC lawyer requests Delhi LG to call for files...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Agarwal has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal over media reports claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has rejected a request for sanction by Delhi Police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU s

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:27 IST

Assam: Amit Shah meets CM Sonowal, governor Mukhi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:19 IST

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ganesh Naik set to join BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Ganesh Naik is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:16 IST

BJP to hold condolence meet for Arun Jaitely tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): BJP will hold condolence meet for former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl