Representative Image
Representative Image

UP: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2.5, petrol by Re 1

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The price of Diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5 in Uttar Pradesh, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state.
Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol has been increased to 26.80 per cent and 17.48 per cent on diesel.
The prices have gone up starting Monday midnight. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:52 IST

New cases of triple talaq reported from Chhattisgarh, UP

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Despite Parliament passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, new cases of triple talaq were reported from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

PM Modi inaugurates duplex flats for MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed 36 duplex flats for MPs at North Avenue on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

Chhattisgarh: 10 cows found dead in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 10 cows were found dead inside a room in Barbaspur village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Andhra: Exchange of fire between security forces, naxals in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and naxals near the Mandapalli village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:09 IST

Will offer golden brick if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya: Prince Yakub

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a Mughal descendant, said that he will offer a gold brick if Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:24 IST

NCPCR initiates creation of cells in J-K, Ladakh to monitor child rights

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Soon after welcoming Centre's move of scrapping of Article 370, country's apex child rights body Nation Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has initiated creation of J&K Cell and Ladakh Cell to effectively monitor the rights of children and ensure

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 04:29 IST

Odisha to become petrochemical hub of East; investments worth...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Odisha government has approved five investment proposals to the tune of Rs 2,04,069 crore in the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 04:17 IST

HP govt releases Rs 15 cr for restoration works following...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 15 crore to different departments for undertaking restoration works after torrential rains wreaked havoc during the last two days in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:49 IST

Maharashtra: MNS withdraws shutdown call

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday withdrew its call for bandh on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:44 IST

Congress top leadership keeping close eye on developments in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The top leadership in the Congress party is keeping a close eye on the political developments in Haryana after the massive rally organised by Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp on Sunday, where former state Chief Minister clearly cautioned the grand old party and stated tha

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:56 IST

Either Centre no longer respect RSS' views, or they don't...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at the central government and said that either they no longer respect RSS' views or they don't believe that there is an issue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl