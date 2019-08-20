UP: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2.5, petrol by Re 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The price of Diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5 in Uttar Pradesh, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state.

Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol has been increased to 26.80 per cent and 17.48 per cent on diesel.

The prices have gone up starting Monday midnight. (ANI)

