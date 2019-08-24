UP: District administration takes action against teachers for giving corporal punishment

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A teacher here was suspended, while one another was expelled on Friday for severely punishing students.

The incident, which took place on Thursday in a local school in Muzaffarnagar's Bhopa area came to light after a video of the incident, went viral on social media.

"The students were made to do squats and were beaten with sticks if they got up. They were punished for coming late to school. One teacher, who was on Permanent payroll has been suspended, while the other with a temporary job has been expelled," said District collector Selva Kumari.

Kumari added that the school principal and headmaster did not take any action despite being aware of the situation.

"We got to know about the incident through the media. Children cannot be punished this way. This is a grave crime and will be investigated," Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

