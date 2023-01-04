UP: Doctor leaves towel inside woman's stomach in Amroha; CMO orders probe

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): A doctor in the Bans Kheri village of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha allegedly left a towel inside the stomach of a woman after she was admitted to his hospital post labour pain. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajeev Singhal has ordered a thorough probe into the case.

According to the CMO, the doctor, Matloob, allegedly left the towel in the belly of Nazrana after conducting her operation at Saifee Nursing Home, which he used to run without permission in the Naugawana Sadat police station area in Amroha.

As per the information, the towel was left inside Nazrana's stomach due to alleged negligence of the medical staff and after the lady complained about abdominal pain, he kept her admitted for five more days and cited that she was facing this stomach ache due to cold outside.



When her health did not improve even after coming home, her husband Shamsher Ali took her to another private hospital in Amroha where they came to know about the real truth behind Narana's stomach ache and after another operation, got the towel removed.

Ali complained to the CMO seeking stringent action against this private doctor Matloob.

"I came to know about the incident through media reports and have asked nodal officer Dr Sharad to look into the matter. We can give further details only after the investigation is completed," CMO Singhal said on Tuesday.

However, Shamsher Ali has not lodged any written complaint in the matter, the CMO assured that the investigation will take place.

It is pertinent to mention that the police will start its probe once the report of the CMO investigation comes. (ANI)

