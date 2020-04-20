UP doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 dies while undergoing treatment

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A doctor who was confirmed of coronavirus died on April 19 late night, said Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg on Monday.

"A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, died last night," said Dr Garg.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in UP is 1084, of which 108 have recovered. (ANI)

