UP doctors dismissed by Health Department for being absent without informing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has dismissed three doctors who have been absent for a long time without informing anyone.

All three doctors have been sacked.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "It is a good fortune to get the responsibility of serving the public. Those who do not perform their duties in the Uttar Pradesh government will not be tolerated."

"No stone would be left unturned in providing better treatment to the patients. All doctors should serve their patients with hard work and honesty," he added.

Dr Priyansh Sharma of Aligarh was absent from government duty for a long time.



Several times officials tried to contact him but could not be contacted.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The doctor has been dismissed with immediate effect."

Similarly, in Gonda, two medical officers were continuously absent from official duty unauthorisedly.

These include Dr Muzammil Hussain and Dr Preeti Gupta.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has made it clear that if any person is found violating the government service rules, strict action will be taken against them. Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. (ANI)

