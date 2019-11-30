UP: Drunk father kills two minor daughters after argument with wife

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [india], Nov 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his two daughters in a drunk state here in Surajpur area on Thursday night.

The accused, Hari Solanki, killed his six-year-old and three-year-old daughters after having an argument with his wife.

According to Superintendent of Police Rural Ranvijay Singh, the wife of the accused said that Solanki was drunk.

In the morning, the dead body of one daughter was found in the home while the other was found in an abandoned building.

After the incident, the accused went missing but was arrested by police later in the day.

"There were marks of injuries on the head of daughters that were caused by Solanki," police said.

An FIR has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

