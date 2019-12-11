UP: Drunk man chops off sister-in-law's nose with knife

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A man allegedly chopped off his sister-in-law's nose with a knife, purportedly in an inebriated condition in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"My brother-in-law chopped off my nose with a knife, I do not know why he did so. He was drunk and the incident occurred at around 6:00 am on Tuesday. We have also filed a police complaint against him," the victim said.

According to the police, the accused has been taken into police custody.

"We received a complaint from an area under the limits of Majhola Police Station at around 6:30 am. The incident took place over an issue of milk. The woman has been treated in the hospital and now she is stable. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway," said a police official. (ANI)

