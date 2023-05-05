UP: Dujana was dreaded criminal involved in numerous contract killings, extortions, says Additional DGP, STF

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Special Task Force on Friday, said that gangster Anil Dujana who was killed in an encounter by STF in Meerut on Thursday was a dreaded criminal and involved in numerous contract killing and extortions.

Yash said that Dujana had also killed many witnesses in cases against him and used to threaten them as well.

"He was a dreaded kind of criminal and was involved in numerous contract killings. He used to do extortions from businessmen and builders in Western UP and its nearby regions," the officer said.



"Dujana also had killed many of the people who were witnesses in cases against him. Witnesses who managed to survive were threatened by him with dire consequences. Whenever he uses to get out on bail the witnesses had a sense of fear among them and because of that police also had given them protection," he added

On clarifying how Dujana and police came face to face Additional DGP said, "As he was a dread criminal, STF used to keep a close watch on him. Yesterday when STF intercepted him, he opened fire on STF and in retaliation he got killed. During the search, two weapons and a huge amount of cartridges were recovered from his vehicle. It seems that he was planning to commit some incident."

When asked about Dujana's family's allegation of police taking Dujana to the encounter site and then killing him. ADG said "Family might label such allegation but you people had witnessed the ground reality. We have recovered huge amounts of weapons from him."

Notably, Dujana's killing comes weeks after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, and his close side Ghulam were killed by the UP STF in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Two days after this, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were also shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. (ANI)

